Gary Tulie is an independent utilities consultant focused on bringing down his client’s total utilities spend through all available means. He has diverse experience in sustainability writing, LED lighting and utilities contract management since 2008

Gary’s focus is on

Ensuring that utilities are obtained at a competitive cost.

That cost-effective energy and water efficiency measures are identified and with the client’s approval costed, planned and implemented. This includes assistance with cost optimisation of vehicle fleets, and the transition to electric vehicles.

And If the client’s premises offer the opportunity for on-site renewable energy generation, that these are likewise identified, costed, planned and with the client’s approval implemented.

Gary is willing to travel throughout England and Wales, and to undertake desktop studies for clients anywhere in Europe.

If you would like to schedule a free online consultation with Gary, contact Kamile Baranauskaite.