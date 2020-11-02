GE’s Haliade-X offshore wind turbine prototype operating at 13MW

GE Renewable Energy’s giant Haliade-X offshore wind turbine prototype has been optimised and is now operating at a 13MW power output.

The turbine will undergo a series of tests to perform different types of measurements and obtain its type certificate in the coming months.

The Haliade-X is the world’s most powerful wind turbine operating to date, with the uprated 13MW version successfully operating in Rotterdam since November 2019.

It will continue to feature 107-meter long blades and a 220-meter rotor and will be able to generate 4% more annual energy production (AEP) than the previous 12MW version of the prototype.

The uprated turbine recently secured its provisional type certificates and set a new world record by generating 288mWh in a single day.

Vincent Schellings, Chief Technology Officer for Offshore Wind at GE Renewable Energy said: “With three years in the making, the Haliade-X platform has proven to be a successful story. Combined with almost 5GW of customer commitments and an international testing and R&D programme, the 13MW uprated version is a true testament of how we continue to innovate and develop our Haliade-X technology to address our customers’ needs.”

The Haliade-X 13MW turbine will be used in the first two phases of the UK”s Dogger Bank Wind Farm, with a total of 190 units to be installed started in 2023.

It has also been selected as the preferred wind turbine for the 120MW skipjack and 1,100MW Ocean Wind projects in the US.