Scotland consults on proposals to improve air quality

The Scottish Government has launched a consultation and is seeking views on a number of proposals to further reduce air pollution.

The draft five-year Cleaner Air for Scotland 2 strategy has set out plans to improve air quality, including taking forward potential measures to control the supply of the most polluting domestic fuels, including wet wood and house coal.

The strategy also includes proposals to work with the agriculture sector to develop a voluntary code of good practice to help reduce emission of air pollutants, a new approach to public engagement and behaviour change in relation to air quality and a continued shift to more sustainable transport modes.

The proposals in the consultation have been shaped by the work of an independent panel of experts led by Professor Campbell Gemmell, an environmental policy adviser to the World Bank and Deputy Chair of the UK Committee on Radioactive Waste Management.

Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: “The air that we breathe is fundamental to human life and the quality of our environment. It should protect and enhance our health and wellbeing. Despite the undoubted improvements in air quality over recent years, there is more we can and must do. The proposals set out in this strategy are essential if we are to ensure Scotland has the best air quality in Europe.

“Since our original Cleaner Air For Scotland strategy was published five years ago, we have introduced some of the most ambitious climate change legislation in the world, published our Environment Strategy, updated our National Transport Strategy with an emphasis on greener travel and began the introduction of Low Emission Zones.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that it is more important than ever that we design a better future and a more sustainable, green economy which will better support our communities health and environment as we head for net zero by 2045. So I would encourage people and organisations to engage in this consultation and work together for a better, cleaner future for our planet, this generation – and those to come.”

The consultation is open until 22nd January 2021.