Sudan and UAE sign MoU to build 500MW solar plants

Sudan and UAE have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to construct solar plants with a total capacity of 500MW.

The agreement will see UAE supply, build, install and operate the projects for 20 years.

The country will also train and employ Sudanese workers throughout the contract period while Sudan’s government will purchase the produced electricity at a competitive price.

Delegations from the two countries also discussed the prospect of a wider collaboration on renewable energy projects, electric stations, mining and agriculture.