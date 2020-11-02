UK offers Malaysian firms £2.5m for energy and climate action projects

The British High Commission has announced a £2.5 million grant for businesses in Malaysia to support projects focused on green finance, energy and climate action enabling environment (CAEE).

The call for project proposals has been launched under the UK Partnering for Accelerated Climate Transitions (UK PACT) programme, part of the UK Government’s International Climate Finance commitments to support partner countries in mitigating climate change.

It is also welcoming innovative projects that respond to the COVID-19 pandemic across the CAEE themes and with respect to green recovery.

The UK and Malaysia share the common goal of tackling climate change and have agreed to share best practices and approaches for climate action.

Through the UK PACT programme, the UK aims to support countries like Malaysia to achieve their ambition for green, clean and resilient growth.

Charles Hay MVO, British High Commissioner to Malaysia said: “As host of the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow next year, we want to strengthen our collaboration with Malaysia on climate action. This is part of the UK’s broader ambition to build momentum across the world to tackle the global challenges posed by climate change.

“This call for proposals for our UK PACT programme is an exciting opportunity to contribute to that collaboration. I look forward to supporting a set of projects, based on Malaysia’s priorities, that can catalyse a green, resilient and inclusive economy as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The deadline for submission of proposals is 9th November 2020.