‘World’s first’ tech to maintain system stability to be trialled in the UK

A new project that will trial technology claimed to be the first in the world aimed at maintaining system stability and support an increase in renewable energy generation has been launched in the UK.

SP Energy Networks’ (SPEN) ‘Project Phoenix’ will be trialled over the next 12 months at Neilston substation in East Renfrewshire, helping smooth the transition from tradition energy generation to renewable power.

It aims to provide an innovative solution to help ensure a robust and resilient energy system that can adapt to meet the needs of customers now and well into the future as the nation moves towards a net zero system.

SPEN expects the project to reduce network operating costs by between £53 million and £66 million, cutting customers’ bills while also saving more than 62,000 tonnes of carbon – equivalent to the electricity use of more than 6,000 homes.

It has worked with partners, including Hitachi ABB Power Grids, National Grid ESO, the University of Strathclyde and the Technical University of Denmark and will analyse live trial data to prove the concept before validating the commercial mechanisms in order to roll out the technology.

Colin Taylor, Director of Processes and Technology at SPEN said: “This world-first innovative project has just reached a key milestone following the commencement of its live trial. Technology like this allows us to accommodate even more renewable generation on our electricity system while maintaining levels of system stability and resilience.

“Globally leading and innovative projects such as Phoenix are not only important from a network perspective but also from a green recovery and net zero perspective helping us to deliver a better future, quicker for our customers.”