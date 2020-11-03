US extends additional LNG export authorisations through 2050

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has announced the extension of three long term liquefied natural gas (LNG) export authorisations through 2050.

They include Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi LNG export terminals, operating in Louisiana and Texas respectively and Sempra Energy’s Port Arthur LNG project proposed for Port Arthur in Texas.

These issuances extend each project’s LNG export authorisation to both free trade and non-free trade agreement countries through 31st December 2050.

They follow seven LNG export term extensions issued last month, taking the total application approvals to 10.

The US is among the top three global exporters of LNG and its operating export capacity is expected to increase by more than 50% by the end of 2025.

Deputy Secretary Mark W. Menezes said: “DOE’s extended export term policy provides assurances to industry and the millions of energy jobs that it supports, that this Administration values US LNG as a reliable and abundant resource.

“The continued success of US LNG exports, especially for power production in European and Asian markets, is helping our friends and allies meet their global emissions reduction goals, while supporting US energy sector workers and infrastructure investments across the country.”