Government awards £49m funding to UK low carbon automotive projects

The government has announced £49 million of new funding to support a range of low carbon automotive projects across the UK.

Retro-style electric motorcycles and high-power batteries to help electric vehicles (EVs) travel longer distances are two of the concepts which will receive a share of government funding.

Another project aims to upscale a battery cell production facility in Scotland.

Around £29 million out of the total funding is set to support initiatives forecast to create 2,880 jobs and save 15.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide.

One project that aims to develop infrastructure to collect and recycle EVs and their batteries is predicted to create more than 500 jobs.

Minister for Business and Industry Nadhim Zahawi said: “Backed by government funding, these trailblazing projects will help Britain to build back better by creating all-important green jobs, ensuring the sector can make further strides towards an electrified automotive future and helping to address one of the biggest challenges of our time, making transport greener.”

Transport Minister Rachel Maclean commented: “This funding comes hot on the heels of the £2.5 billion support we have announced to encourage the take-up of EVs and enhance chargepoint infrastructure across the wider roads network.”