Wetherspoon to offer 99p pints to tackle beer waste from the new national lockdown

The pub giant aims to clear its stocks before the four-week lockdown closure

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 4 November 2020
Pub giant Wetherspoons has launched a sale offering 99p pints in a bid to tackle beer waste caused by the new national lockdown.

The offering aims to clear the pub chain’s beer stocks by selling the discounted beer until Wednesday evening at 10pm and before the four-week lockdown closure.

According to figures from the British Beer and Pub Association, 70 million pints of beer were poured away during the previous lockdown.

Wetherspoon’s spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “The reality is that any real ales not sold between now and lockdown will have to be thrown away, so it is better that customers can enjoy it at a great price while the pubs remain open.

“Each and every one of our pubs has all Covid safety measures in place and the numbers of people allowed in our pubs are restricted, so the lower price for real ales will have no effect on the safety of customers and staff.”

