Australia’s Victoria to become home of the ‘largest battery in Southern hemisphere’

The Australian state of Victoria will soon become home to what is claimed to be the ‘largest battery in the Southern hemisphere’.

The 300MW lithium-ion battery will be built at the Moorabool terminal station in Victoria, to boost the state’s energy reliability, drive down electricity prices and support Victoria’s transition to renewable energy.

The project is forecast to have enough energy to power half a million homes for one hour.

The Australian Energy Market Operator has signed an AUD$84 million (£46.4m) contract with the renewable energy producer Neoen to deliver the new Tesla battery.

Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change Lily D’Ambrosio said: “The big battery will help protect our network in summer, create jobs and drive down energy prices as well as supporting our economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.”

Member for Western Victoria Gayle Tierney commented: “New energy technologies such as the Victorian Big Battery will play a central role in our state’s economic recovery and our region has the skills and expertise to deliver for Victoria.”

Neoen Australia’s Managing Director Louis de Sambucy said: “We are extremely proud to be launching a project of this scale and innovation in support of Victoria’s clean energy transition.”