COP26: UK appoints champion to help developing nations deal with climate change

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed Anne-Marie Trevelyan as the UK’s International Champion on Adaptation and Resilience for the COP26 Presidency.

The former Secretary of State for International Development’s role will be to drive forward global ambition and action to support countries on the frontline of climate change to adapt to its impacts and build resilience.

Developing nations are particularly vulnerable to climate change and are less able to prepare for and respond to the impacts of rising global temperatures, such as extreme weather events like floods, droughts and wildfires and slow-onset crises like rising sea levels and desertification.

Without action, the World Bank predicts climate change could push more than 100 million people in developing countries below the poverty line by 2030.

Ms Trevelyan will engage with the governments of the countries most affected by climate change and drive support from the international community and private sector.

COP26 President Alok Sharma said: “I warmly welcome Anne-Marie Trevelyan to the role of Adaptation and Resilience Champion as we mark the crucial milestone of a year to go until COP26.

“Her wealth of insight into international development will be invaluable in putting adaptation and resilience at the heart of our efforts to create a fairer, greener and more resilient global economy.”