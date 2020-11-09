‘It needs policy and business leadership to see a real change towards net zero’

Policy and legislation combined with business leadership could push a real change and bring us closer to a net zero future.

That’s according to Fiona Ball, Director of Bigger Picture at Sky, whose headline session kicked off this year’s Energy Live Xpo 2020, the theme of which is ‘Rethinking Energy.

She said: “It’s really great to see how many businesses are actually stepping up and taking the lead even in these very challenging economic times.

“A lot of consumers cannot change their footprint, They cannot change it for probably 80% of their own footprint, due to the products they buy.”

She explained: “It’s our responsibility to ensure that our products do not have a carbon footprint. And that needs to happen across the whole of businesses. But in order for that to happen, it needs business leadership and legislation.”

Join us this week for some great sessions with some very strong editorial speakers and plenty of insight from our knowledgeable sponsor experts.