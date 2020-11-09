Efficiency & Environment, Policy

Scottish Government to warm homes with new £4.5m renewable heat scheme

Homeowners will be able to apply for a 75% return up to the value of £7,500 for renewable heating system

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 9 November 2020
Image: Shutterstock

The Scottish Government has launched a new £4.5 million renewable heat scheme to incentivise homeowners to deploy heating systems and energy efficiency technologies.

Consumers will be able to apply for 75% cashback up to the value of £7,500 towards the cost of a renewable heating system and a 40% return up to £6,000 for energy efficiency improvements.

The energy efficiency measures homeowners can apply for include, among others, wall insulation, gas connections, window glazing and insulated doors.

The initiative, which builds upon a £4 million renewable heat cashback scheme for SMEs that opened for applications last week, is an extension of the Home Energy Scotland loan scheme which offer interest-free loans for those wishing to install renewable and energy efficiency measures in their homes.

Scotland’s Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse said: “This new scheme is part of our ongoing work to support people to install renewable heat measures and improve energy efficiency in homes across Scotland while we also seek to stimulate the development of local supply chains.

“Through this new cashback incentive, homeowners could receive up to £13,500 of Scottish Government support, helping them to improve energy efficiency in their homes, reduce energy usage and save money on their bills.”

