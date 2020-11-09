“We will go further and faster to tackle climate change” says Minister in speech opening our XPO

Energy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng has said Coronavirus will not derail government plans to tackle climate change.

Speaking in the video address to open this year’s Energy Live Xpo, Mr Kwarteng has told the business community there would be a new energy white paper next year and the government is committed to tackling the immediate issue of the decarbonisation of heat, despite the current pressures to keep on the path to change.

He said: “We will continue to build on this to deliver a stronger greener and more sustainably economy after the pandemic, We can’t do this alone we are relying on experts such as yourselves and discussions such as these, to drive forward the agenda along our path to net zero.”

