Londoners rage against Extinction Rebellion protest at Cenotaph on Remembrance Day

Extinction Rebellion today staged a protest at the Cenotaph by hanging a climate change banner and placing a wreath of poppies on the monument.

The protest took place ahead of the Remembrance Service and has sparked outrage across social media.

Johnny Mercer MP for Plymouth wrote on Twitter: “Climate change matters, but the Cenotaph on Armistice day should be about one thing only – showing our respect for the sacrifice of the fallen who died to protect our freedoms today.”

Climate change matters, but the Cenotaph on Armistice day should be about one thing only – showing our respect for the sacrifice of the fallen who died to protect our freedoms today.https://t.co/Qa0CwohQsp — Johnny Mercer (@JohnnyMercerUK) November 11, 2020

The climate activist group said the action aims to highlight the connection between rising global temperatures and an increase in the incidence of conflict and war.

British Armed Forces Veteran and Member of Extinction Rebellion, Donald Bell, who took part in the protest said: “I took action today knowing that I would be criticised.

“I knew that I would be accused of being disrespectful and hated by many for speaking out in this way. Remembrance Day is never an easy time for veterans and this was not an easy decision for me to make.”