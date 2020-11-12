Emma Bushell

Emma is the Sustainability Manager at Lewisham Council where she coordinates the response to the Climate Emergency and leads on development of new district heat networks. She is a member of the Institute of Engineering and Technology and the Energy Managers Association. When working for Max Fordham as a Building Performance Consultant she acted as Soft Landings Champion on a wide range of projects and conducted numerous POE including fine tuning of controls. As Energy Manager at Octavia Housing she wrote their Environmental Strategy, successfully embedded it across the organisation and improved the operational efficiency of their heat networks.

