Sennen to help minimise lost revenue caused by wind turbine down time

Technology company Sennen has secured grant funding to develop a new software feature to help wind farm operators minimise lost revenue caused by turbine down time.

It is expected to help users to quickly and accurately understand losses from individual defects, site incidents or other operational issues.

Lost production assessments are currently completed long after the event without access to detailed records of site status and activity, with the calculations used to assess contractual damages and bonus payments – but they do not provide a basis for improve operations and maintenance.

Sennen says its software feature will “radically change” how lost production metrics are generated and used.

It will incorporate analysis of downtime into the routine marine control process, linking downtime directly to operations processes, such as fault repairs, annual services and crew transfers.

In addition, by making the metrics available in real time, Sennen can provide live interactive dashboards for the whole operations team.

Paul Grimshaw, Sennen Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer said: “By simplifying analysis of complex SCADA data, Sennen’s lost production module will make it easier to reduce losses and increase production.

“We are developing an intuitive interface that will allow staff across all teams to delve into relationships between operations and maintenance (O&M), site conditions and lost production. They will be able to quickly and easily generate appropriate metrics that can be used to improve efficiency and drive down costs in the long term.”

The grant has been provided by the Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP) as part of a programme which aims to promote closer collaboration across the supply chain and implement methods of improving productivity in the sector.