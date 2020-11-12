‘Transformative’ Agriculture Bill becomes UK law

A ‘landmark’ Agriculture Bill, which promises to transform British farming, has been passed into UK law.

The legislation introduces a new land management system, which will replace the Basic Payment Scheme subsidy system and will reward farmers for their efforts to improve air and water quality and provide habitats for wildfire.

Direct Payments will be phased out during a seven-year transition period, which will allow farmers to adapt to the new system.

The new Agricultural Bill aims to boost productivity and maximise the potential of land for producing high-quality food in a more sustainable way.

Defra says the new Bill and the incentives that will be offered will provide a powerful vehicle for achieving the government’s commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

The new law also aims to bring transparency and fairness in the supply chain and will see the government report on UK food security to Parliament every three years.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said: “Our landmark Agriculture Act will transform the way we support farmers.

“The funds released as a result of the phasing out of the legacy Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) will be re-invested into a roll-out of our future farming policy, which will be centred around support aimed at incentivising sustainable farming practices, creating habitats for nature recovery and supporting the establishment of new woodland and other ecosystem services to help tackle challenges like climate change.”