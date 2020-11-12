Winter is almost here, can we weather it?

In this episode of the Resonance podcast we’re joined as usual by Jason Durden, Head of Energy Markets and Risk Management at Alfa Energy, but also by our special guest Wayne Bryan, Director, European Gas Research at Refinitiv, The Financial and Risk business of Thomson Reuters.

You will learn:

What the outlook is for the upcoming winter months

How we stand in terms of gas storage in the UK and Europe

Will LNG imports deliver, or does global weather pose a risk?

The possible effect on the markets with the introduction of the COVID vaccine

Has generation returned from maintenance and what is the outlook

The impact of intermittent renewables

What effects the results of the US election could have on markets, short, medium, long term.

