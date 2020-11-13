Renewables investment firm buys stake in East Anglia One wind farm

The Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG) has bought a 14.3% stake in the East Anglia One wind farm, off the coast of Suffolk, from the Green Investment Group (GIG).

TRIG has partnered with InfraRed European Infrastructure Income Fund 4 for the transaction, a fund managed by InfraRed, which will acquire a 5.7% interest in the project.

The newly-constructed wind farm was developed by ScottishPower Renewables, a subsidiary of Iberdrola, which has an installed renewable capacity of 34MW.

The project – which provides enough clean electricity to power the equivalent of more than 630,000 homes – benefits from the UK Government’s Contract for Difference (CfD) subsidy for the next 15 years.

TRIG Chairman Helen Mahy said: “We are delighted to be investing in this high quality asset which marks our continued commitment to supporting the global transition to a more sustainable future and to be joining with such well-respected and respected partners in Green Investment Group and ScottishPower Renewables.

“East Anglia One is TRIG’s fourth investment in the offshore wind sector and its second offshore wind investment in the UK. Offshore wind is essential to the UK meeting its 2050 net zero targets.”

The investment is subject to consent from The Crown Estate and is expected to complete by the first quarter next year.