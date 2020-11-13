Finance & Markets, Infrastructure

Total acquires network of 2,000 EV charge points in Germany

The energy company bought the company Charging Solutions, which will be integrated into Total’s German division

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 13 November 2020
Image: Total

The energy giant Total has announced it has become the operator of a network of 2,000 electric vehicle (EV) charge points in Germany.

That comes as a result of the acquisition of the company Charging Solutions, which will be integrated into Total’s German division.

The new entity of Total Deutschland will offer solutions for EV charging services.

Alexis Vovk, President for Marketing and Services at Total, said: “The ambition of Total is to operate 150,000 charge points in Europe by 2025. The acquisition of Charging Solutions will allow us to accelerate our development in the German market.

Electric charging is modifying the traditional model of energy supply for vehicles, from the distribution at service-stations to a multi-channel distribution.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast