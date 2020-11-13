Total acquires network of 2,000 EV charge points in Germany

The energy giant Total has announced it has become the operator of a network of 2,000 electric vehicle (EV) charge points in Germany.

That comes as a result of the acquisition of the company Charging Solutions, which will be integrated into Total’s German division.

The new entity of Total Deutschland will offer solutions for EV charging services.

Alexis Vovk, President for Marketing and Services at Total, said: “The ambition of Total is to operate 150,000 charge points in Europe by 2025. The acquisition of Charging Solutions will allow us to accelerate our development in the German market.

“Electric charging is modifying the traditional model of energy supply for vehicles, from the distribution at service-stations to a multi-channel distribution.”