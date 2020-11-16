Community Windpower submits plans for giant wind farm in Southern Scotland

The Scottish onshore windfarm operator Community Windpower has submitted plans to build a 525MW wind farm in Dumfries and Galloway in Southern Scotland.

The project will consist of 75 turbines and is expected to produce enough energy to power 572,000 homes and offset 931,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide every year.

The wind farm, which is predicted to deliver £1.8 billion of benefits in the regional economy, will also accommodate energy storage facilities and a visitor centre, which will offer tourists the chance to walk around the project and learn more about the project and climate emergency.

Stuart Walker, Community Liaison Officer at Community Windpower, said: “Scoop Hill Community Wind Farm will contribute a total of £262.4 million in business rates to Dumfries and Galloway Council.

“This money can support the provision of vital local services and facilities, in turn helping to improve education, employment and socioeconomics for the local authority area.”