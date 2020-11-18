‘AI will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 16% in next three to five years’

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is forecast to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 16% in the next three to five years.

Capgemini Research predicts AI could also allow organisations in the automotive, industrial/process manufacturing, energy and utilities, consumer products and retail industries to fulfil up to 45% of their Economic Emission Intensity (EEI) targets of the Paris Agreement by helping to find inefficiencies and optimise processes.

It notes 67% of organisations have now set long-term business goals to tackle climate change and highlights AI adoption is also on the rise – 53% of organisations are moving beyond pilots or proofs of concepts with regards to implementing such technologies in their business.

The study surveyed 800 sustainability and tech executives from across 400 organisations – it found 48% are already using AI for climate action and on average, have reduced emissions by 12.9%, improved power efficiency by 10.9% and reduced waste by 11.7% since 2017 as a result.

However, the report does acknowledge that scaled deployment of AI across the global economy is “proving elusive” and says just 13% of organisations are currently “successfully combining climate vision with AI capabilities“.

Anne Laure Thieullent, Vice President, Artificial Intelligence and Analytics Group Offer Leader at Capgemini, said: “Addressing climate change is everyone’s responsibility and AI has the potential to make a significant impact, yet only a fraction of organisations are aligned on how this technology can be used to its full potential. Action needs to come from the top and it starts with embedding a climate vision at the centre of an organisation.

“Without a clear vision, there is a missing link between how intention and technology can address the issue. Organisations need to establish leadership, educate, and build awareness around AI solutions. If organisations can harvest data correctly and establish scalable operating models, then the technology that exists today has a real chance of making the significant impact we all need. Additionally, it is important for organisations to assess the environmental impact of AI – measuring and reporting on the carbon dioxide footprint can be one of the ways to increase general awareness of emissions.”