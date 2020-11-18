US provides $130m for research into solar energy technologies

The US Government has announced $130 million (£98m) of funding for projects aimed at advancing solar energy technologies.

It will support 67 research projects across 30 states that reduce the cost of solar, increase US manufacturing competitiveness and improve the reliability of the country’s electric grid.

They include research in photovoltaics, concentrating solar thermal power (CSP) and systems integration as well as new areas of research in artificial intelligence (AI), hybrid plants and solar with agriculture.

US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said: “Ensuring low cost, reliable electricity for all Americans while minimising risk is a top priority for this department.

“That means creating domestic manufacturing opportunities and increasing the power system’s resilience in case of disruptions. Projects that advance solar technologies are essential to achieving these goals.”