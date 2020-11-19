British Embassy in Havana invites bids for climate change projects

The British Embassy in Havana is seeking bids for funding climate change projects to be implemented before March 2021.

Funding will range between £500 and £10,000 for projects that support climate action, create resilience and reduce national emissions.

The Embassy aims to collaborate with Cuba in achieving its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in adapting to the impacts of climate change.

The programme supports co-operation between the UK and Cuba and comes ahead of the UN COP26 climate conference taking place in Glasgow in November 2021.

The Embassy is seeking innovative projects, with “concrete objectives and measurable policy outcomes” and will not fund academic research projects or research collaboration projects.

Applications must include project proposal form for projects under £10,000 and a fully-developed activity-based budget, i.e. the financial breakdown.

The deadline for submissions is 25th November 2020.

The British Embassy in Bucharest is also seeking applications for projects related to the UK’s priorities as part of the climate change agenda and host of COP26 next year.