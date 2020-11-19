Infrastructure

NI Water awarded £5m for hydrogen project at wastewater treatment site

The development of a 1MW electrolyser aims to explore how hydrogen could increase wastewater treatment system’s capacity and decarbonise it

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 19 November 2020
Image: Shutterstock

NI Water has been awarded £5 million of funding to build an oxygen and hydrogen demonstrator project at one of its wastewater treatment sites.

The project, which includes the deployment of a 1MW electrolyser, is considered to be the first in the UK and Ireland to demonstrate how electrolysis can help to increase processing capacity, reduce carbon dioxide emissions and improve flexibility in the electricity grid.

Northern Ireland Economy Minister, Diane Dodds, commented: “Hydrogen will become an increasingly important part of our future and there is a real opportunity for NI Water to lead the way in the public sector.”

Damien O’Mullan, Head of Energy at NI Water, said: “This project puts Northern Ireland at the forefront of the rapidly developing global hydrogen economy and creates a hugely positive legacy for future generations.”

