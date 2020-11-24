EDF seeks partners for hydrogen and direct capture demos at Sizewell C

EDF is looking for commercial partners for demonstration projects to test the viability of hydrogen and direct air capture (DAC) technologies at the proposed Sizewell C nuclear power station in the UK.

It has issued two “expression of interest” proposals and is calling on companies with relevant expertise to come forward to help deliver the projects in Suffolk.

The energy company is planning to develop a small demonstrator project using an electrolyser with the potential to produce up to 800kg of hydrogen per day, which would be used to fuel some of the vehicles and equipment used in the construction of the power station and reduce diesel consumption.

Further uses could include supplying hydrogen to meet the requirements of local authorities, nearby ports, industry and for local bus and rail transport.

The project is seeking interested partners to supply the electrolyser, provide hydrogen-fuelled vehicles or equipment or express interest in hydrogen consumption for their own uses and provide project management.

The second project will test the feasibility of using heat from the plant to power a DAC system that would capture carbon dioxide.

It is asking companies with experience in DAC, or other relevant technologies, to provide the air capture system, design the plant, provide project management and explore scalability with a view to establishing a future large-scale integrated DAC plant on site.

Julia Pyke, Sizewell C Director of Finance and Regulation said: “Sizewell C will supply around six million British homes with always-on low carbon power but it has enormous potential to do much more in support of our net zero future.

“By using spare heat to enable some of the other low carbon technologies needed alongside nuclear, Sizewell C will become a flexible energy hub and provide even greater value for energy users.”

Interested parties for the DAC demonstrator can submit their applications by 18th December 2020 and those interested in the hydrogen demonstrator can send submissions until 8th January 2021.