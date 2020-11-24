Finance & Markets

Octopus Energy launches services in German market

The British retail energy firm aims to target one million customers in Germany by 2024

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 24 November 2020
Image: Octopus Energy

British retail energy firm Octopus Energy has launched its services in the German energy market, targeting one million customers in Germany by 2024.

The company’s decision to choose Germany as the first market for European expansion follows the acquisition of Munich-based energy startup 4hundred in September 2019.

The firm’s expansion in the German energy market was fuelled by an initial investment of €80 million (£71.1m) and promises to offer German customers more affordable green power for their homes and electric vehicles (EVs).

The development marks the latest step in Octopus international expansion, following recent launches in the US and Australia.

Andrew Mack, Chief Executive Officer of Octopus Energy Germany, said: “Despite the impressive achievements in greening its power generation, Germany now has the highest prices for electricity in Europe, which is why customers are still reluctant to adopt clean technologies such as electric cars or heat pumps.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast