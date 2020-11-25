Arizona State University and TEXEL team up for battery tech commercialisation

Arizona State University (ASU) and TEXEL Energy Storage have signed a co-operation agreement to bring a new battery technology towards commercialisation in the US.

Originally developed in partnership with Savannah River National Laboratory (SRNL) – one of the US Department of Energy’s 17 laboratories – the new battery technology is said to include no rare metals, be potentially much more cost-effective than lithium-ion batteries in large scale and is 100% circular.

ASU will now analyse the TEXEL technology and evaluate its competitiveness to other energy storage technologies in different market applications in the US, such a solar and storage peaker plants, microgrids, critical public infrastructure and residential and commercial buildings.

Nathan Johnson, Associate Professor at ASU and Director of the Laboratory for Energy And Power Solutions (LEAPS) said: “The technical innovation enables utilisation of renewable energy and storage in new ways and this allows development of new business models that will accelerate the global transition to a no carbon, lower cost and more resilient economy. We are pleased to work with TEXEL on both the innovation and the vision of a greener future.”

Lars Jacobsson, CEO of TEXEL Energy Storage added: “We are proud to announce the collaboration with Arizona State University as adding their independent expertise and experience is an important part and a step forward to evaluate the TEXEL technology.

“The ambition is to move the technology closer to the US market to create future co-operation and commercial agreements with the US energy companies.”