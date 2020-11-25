Almost 41% of Brits are ‘willing to pay more to commute on a hydrogen train or bus’

More than half of UK commuters are willing to travel to work on a hydrogen-powered train or bus to lower their carbon footprint.

That’s one of the findings of a recent survey by the US power technology company Cummins Inc, which suggests almost 41% of Brits would pay an additional £1 every day in order to lower the carbon footprint of their commute.

The survey of 6,000 respondents also shows that nearly 52% of consumers would consider buying or renting a vehicle powered by hydrogen fuel if it was priced similarly to a diesel car.

The findings of the report also suggest that almost half of the British citizens believe that low carbon technologies are important for the UK’s economic recovery from Covid-19.

Amy Adams, Vice President of Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Technologies at Cummins, said: “It is encouraging to see the citizens and governments across Europe are prioritising the climate and understand that investment in hydrogen technologies is a path to improve the environment and fuel economic recovery from the impact of Covid-19.”