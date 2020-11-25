Spain to allocate €54m for wind projects in Canary Islands

The Spanish Government has announced aid of €54 million (£48m) for wind projects in the Canary Islands

The grant, which is co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), is predicted to support an installed capacity of 160MW in the Canaries by 2022.

The scheme aims to stimulate the deployment of renewables in island electrical systems which, due to their geographical characteristics, pose obstacles to the integration of these technologies.

The aid is also forecast to mobilise an additional private investment of about €137 million (£121.9m).

The total investment in renewable energy projects is predicted to allow the elimination of more than 232,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide every year.