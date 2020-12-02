Crown Estate seeks input on achieving 1GW of floating offshore wind by 2030

The Crown Estate has launched a call for evidence on how to achieve the government’s ambition of deploying 1GW of floating wind projects by 2030.

It is seeking views on how best to acclerate the development of floating wind in the UK, with feedback received directly informing its work on the potential design, scale and shape of any future floating offshore wind leasing activity.

Following the market engagement, a further update will be made next year to outline The Crown Estate’s plans to enable the next phase of early commercial-scale floating wind projects.

It is currently inviting views on the scale of the opportunity for floating wind in the UK and the likely pipeline of projects between now and 2030 and how rights to develop floating offshore wind could be made available in a way that accelerates deployment and helps build a strong UK supply chain.

It is also examining the likely impact of floating wind development on spatial and environmental considerations given an increasingly bury marine environment.

Huub den Rooijen, Director of Energy, Minerals & Infrastructure at The Crown Estate said: “Floating offshore wind is an essential technology to achieve net zero by 2050. It can open up new locations for offshore wind across the UK’s seabed, creating a new economic success story with potential for jobs up and down the country.

“With clear government policy and market appetite, the time has come to move beyond demonstration. We look forward to working closely with the market and stakeholders to enable early commercial-scale floating wind projects in a way which recognises the wide range of interests offshore and protects our marine environment.”