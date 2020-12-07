Demand for BEVs soared by 122% in November

Market share for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) grew by 122.4% and 76.9% respectively in November.

That’s according to the latest figures by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which suggest BEVs recorded their third-highest ever monthly share of registrations, at 9.1% of the total market, while the PHEV share increased to 6.8%.

That translates to a combined total of more than 18,000 new zero-emission capable cars joining Britain’s roads.

According to the report, fewer than 16,000 new diesel cars were registered while petrol car demand slipped by around 42% last month.

The UK new car market saw a decline as registrations in November fell 27.4% year-on-year and 42,840 fewer new cars joined British streets.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said: “Compared with the spring lockdown, manufacturers, dealers and consumers were all better prepared to adjust to constrained trading conditions.

“But with £1.3 billion worth of new car revenue lost in November alone, the importance of showroom trading to the UK economy is evident and we must ensure they remain open in any future Covid restrictions.”