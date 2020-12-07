Government announces £12m for planting 500 hectares of trees in the next five months

The government has announced a £12.1 million fund to plant 500 hectares of trees across the UK in the next five months.

The new package will finance ten community forests in regions including Yorkshire, Manchester and Bristol.

It is predicted the trees will store 100,000 tonnes of carbon, equivalent to more than 45,000 transatlantic flights.

The funding underpins the government’s commitment to increase tree planting to 30,000 hectares every year by 2025.

The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) said the project will help reduce flood risk, boost biodiversity and increase people’s access to woodland and green space.

It is also forecast the scheme will help local economies and increase jobs within the forestry and environmental sector.

Forestry Minister Lord Goldsmith said: “Through this exciting new programme we will build back greener, as more communities, particularly those in urban environments will have access to nature, with real benefits for health and wellbeing.

“Trees are the backbone of our urban and rural environments and essential in tackling climate emergency.”