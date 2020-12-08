Equinor and SINTEF to collaborate on offshore wind and marine solutions

Equinor and SINTEF have teamed up to work together on areas of offshore wind and marine energy as well as other energy systems and modelling studies related to these areas.

They have partnered on a strategic collaboration agreement to facilitate the exchange and development of “ideas and radical solutions” on projects that can provide good value creation and help Equinor’s transition towards becoming a “broad energy company”.

One of the areas of collaboration already underway is offshore wind, particularly floating wind.

Equinor has already built the world’s first floating wind farm – Hywind Scotland – and is in the process of constructing Norway’s first floating farm, Hywind Tampen.

The companies intend to develop offshore technology that will make future projects cheaper, more efficient and more predictable and among other things, they will look at anchoring systems for the turbines, maintenance, control systems and grid connection.

They will also work together on marine systems, which include challenges related marine structures, anchoring, risers and underwater pipelines, as well as energy systems in connection with renewable energy development, including storage methods for renewables.

Alexandra Bech Gjørv, President and CEO of SINTEF said: “This agreement is about more than just a collaboration within Norway’s borders. It is about strengthening our global position in areas where Norway has a strong natural and technological advantage.

“Norway is an energy and maritime nation and could become one of the biggest players within sustainable energy from the ocean.”