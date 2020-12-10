IMechE comments on Climate Change Committee’s Sixth Carbon Budget advice to government

The Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE) has announced it welcomes the ambitious decarbonisation plan as set out in the Climate Change Committee’s (CCC) 6th Carbon Budget.

The organisation states it hopes the nation will embrace the CCC’s advice as an opportunity for growing engineering skills and economic renewal across the whole of the UK.

Dr Jenifer Baxter, Chief Engineer at the Institution, said: “Reducing emissions by 80% by 2035 will require investment in technical skills as well as rapid reform to energy system standards and regulations. We will also need to develop innovative new financing mechanisms, and potentially change planning laws. This must all be driven in parallel while simultaneously ensuring the public are confident in this fast-moving transition to a net zero emissions future.

“While we need to act quickly, we must also be flexible. We do not yet know what the best solutions will be in areas like aviation, shipping and road transport or the best solutions for residual wastes. Until new technologies demonstrate performance in the market and we are embracing a circular economy, the Government should continue to support R&D and invest in the commercial-scale demonstration of a wide range of emerging technologies so that we can find out what works best, without locking us into a sub-optimal path.

“Technical challenges will occur and when they do, the professional engineering community will be there to provide support and continue to solve problems ensuring we meet the demands of this carbon budget.”