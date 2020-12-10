Office for Environmental Protection: Dame Glenys Stacey chosen as preferred Chair

Dame Glenys Stacey has been selected as the government’s preferred candidate to become the Chair of the Office for Environmental Protection (OEP).

She was chosen following a “rigorous process” that included an assessment by a panel of five prior to consideration by Environment Secretary George Eustice.

The OEP will provide scrutiny and advice on the implementation of environmental law as well as monitor and report progress against Environmental Improvement Plans and targets.

It will be able to receive and investigate complaints on alleged serious breaches of environmental law by public authorities and will have the power to take legal action in serious cases if necessary as a last resort.

A solicitor by profession, Dame Glenys has a wealth of CEO and regulatory experience, laving led the start-up or development of a number of public sector organisations responsible for legal or regulatory services.

She is acting Chief Regulator at Ofqual and in 2019, chaired an independent review of farm regulation and most recently served as Chair of the Professional Standards Authority.

The Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee and the Environmental Audit Committee will now hold a joint pre-appointment hearing and report on the suitability of Dame Glenys for the new post.