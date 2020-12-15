Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure, Top Stories

Not a baaa-d idea… trial launches to test impact of sheep grazing on solar farm

The project aims to investigate the impact of sheep around solar panels and the benefits of dual-use of land

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 15 December 2020
Image: Shutterstock

A new trial project which pairs solar panels with sheep has been launched in Australia.

The 50MW Gannawarra solar farm in Victoria aims to investigate the impact of sheep around solar panels and the benefits of dual-use of land.

The solar and battery project will see 300 sheep moving into the solar farm to help manage vegetation at the site.

The solar farm, which is co-owned by WIRSOL Energy and Edify Energy, generates the energy to power the equivalent of 18,100 homes every year.

The owner said the trial will continue into the foreseeable future, depending on its success.

