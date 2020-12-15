Finance & Markets, Infrastructure

Vestas closes agreement for MHI’s stake in offshore joint venture

The Danish wind turbine manufacturer will acquire Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ share in return for a 2.5% stake in the company

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 15 December 2020
Image: Vestas Wind Systems

Vestas and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) have finalised an agreement that will see Vestas acquire MHI’s stake in an offshore joint venture.

MHI will acquire 2.5% in Vestas and secure a seat on the firm’s board of directors.

Vestas confirmed that the integration of the company with MHI Vestas Offshore Wind will finish by 1st February 2021.

Bert Nordberg, Chairman of the Board of Vestas, said: “Welcoming offshore back is the beginning of a new chapter in Vestas’ history, offering strong growth opportunities towards 2030 and further acceleration of the deployment of renewable energy.”

Henrik Andersen, Group President and Chief Executive Officer of Vestas, said: “The immediate priority for us will be to integrate offshore into our operating model, which together with a leading offshore product platform and continued focus on execution will enable us lead the industry overall and accelerate the energy transition”.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast