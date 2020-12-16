Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Covid-19 restrictions ‘likely to have caused 7% fall in smart meter installations last month’

All UK regions indicated similar decreases in installations when compared with October’s figures, according to a report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 16 December 2020
Image: Shutterstock

Covid-19 restrictions are likely to have caused a 7% fall in smart meter installations last month, compared to October.

That’s according to the latest report by Electralink, which suggests November recorded 230,000 installations.

Including November’s installations, 2020 has recorded 1.82 million smart meters installed with the national smart meter installation programme reaching a cumulative total of 14.53 million installations.

The data shows all UK regions indicated similar decreases in installations when compared with October’s figures.

According to the report, seven regions have more than one million cumulative smart meter installations each, East England, East Midlands, Southern England, West Midlands, North West England, Yorkshire and South East England.

Installations are likely to decrease further in December due to the holiday period, a trend seen in previous years, according to the report.

