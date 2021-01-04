Ban on single-use plastics starts in Mexico City

A ban on single-use plastics, including containers, forks, straws and balloons, has come into force in Mexico City.

The new law is considered to be the first legislation in the country that promotes the elimination of various plastic items which are harmful to the environment and human health.

Policymakers passed the ban on disposable plastic items in 2019 and offered time to businesses to find alternatives that would be in line with the new legislation.

Claudia Sheinbaum, the Mayor of Mexico City, wrote on Twitter: “As of today, January 1 2021, disposable plastic products, so harmful to our environment, are no longer used in Mexico City.

“We take care of our planet, we take care of our home.”

According to a study by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Mexico City generates the most waste after the New York region, around 12 million tonnes every year.