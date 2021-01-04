Mind the fridge: Brits ‘bin almost 42% of the food they buy every year’

Brits throw away almost 42% of the food they buy, with an estimated £2,675 of products ending up in the bin every year.

That’s according to new research by Samsung, which found that the main cause of food waste is that people don’t know how they should be storing their shopping.

The study suggests fruits are at high risk of waste with most people storing pears, apples and oranges incorrectly.

According to the report, all these products are being stored on the counter instead of the fridge, where they could be preserved for longer.

The data also showed that fresh herbs, ready meals, sauces and condiments were the categories with the largest amount of waste.

The findings of the research also suggest some of the most common reasons for household food waste are forgetting items in the fridge, not checking expiration dates and not planning meals ahead of shopping.

In considering how to avoid waste, almost 48% of people think a better food organisation system would help them reduce their food waste and three-in-five think their food would last longer if they stored it correctly.

Nick Bevan, Head of Product Management at Samsung Electronics UK Ltd, said: “A forgotten vegetable at the bottom of the fridge drawer is a common sight in our homes, yet a few small changes could make this a thing of the past.

“Simply knowing where food items belong and reorganising our fridges are small things that can help tackle the big problem of food waste in the UK.”