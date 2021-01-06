BEV and PHEV registrations in UK hit record highs in 2020

Battery electric vehicle (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) registrations in the UK hit record highs in 2020.

That’s according to a report by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which suggests BEV and PHEVs together accounted for more than one-in-ten registrations in 2020, compared to around one-in-30 in 2019.

According to the figures, demand for BEVs soared by 185.9% to 108,205 units, while registrations of plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) rose 91.2% to 66,877 vehicles.

The analysis also shows the registrations of diesel and petrol vehicles fell by 55% and 39% respectively.

SSMT estimates the UK new car market fell by almost a third in 2020, with annual registrations dropping to 1,631,064 units.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said: “2020 will be seen as a lost year for automotive, with the sector under pandemic-enforced shut down for much of the year and uncertainty over future trading conditions taking their toll.

“With manufacturers bringing record numbers of electrified vehicles to market over the coming months, we will work with the government to encourage drivers to make the switch, while promoting investment in our globally-renowned manufacturing base – recharging the market, industry and economy.”