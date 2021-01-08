E.ON announces acquisition of 49% stake in Midlands-based solar PV provider

German utility E.ON has announced the acquisition of a 49% share in Midlands-based solar energy provider Eco2Solar.

The developer has worked with large home builders and has installed solar energy systems on more than 20,000 buildings across the UK, including schools, hospitals, medical centres, universities and distribution centres.

It also installs battery storage and electric vehicle chargers for developers, social housing and commercial buildings.

Paul Hutchens, Chief Executive Officer of Eco2Solar, said: “Together we will be much stronger, and E.ON’s international presence and breadth of solutions will enable us to accelerate our vision to make solar standard on all new buildings, as well as creating homes and communities as energy hubs.”

Michael Lewis, Chief Executive of E.ON, said: “Eco2Solar have proved themselves to be well equipped to support developers in their sustainability needs and they are a great fit with what we are trying to achieve for our millions of customers across E.ON making energy-smart, personalised and sustainable in their homes, businesses and across entire communities.”