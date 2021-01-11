Scottish communities granted £3.2m for climate action projects

The Scottish Government has announced £3.2 million of funding to help communities tackle climate change and deliver a green recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Community Climate Asset Fund will support a total of 279 projects, which includes the delivery of electric bikes, food growing equipment to reduce carbon emissions as well as glazing to boost energy efficiency.

Three of the recipients of the funding are Blood Bikes Scotland, Orkney Blide Trust and Fair Isle Primary School.

Climate Change Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: “Communities across the country are playing a vital role in responding to the pandemic crisis and in maintaining our resilience, our sense of spirit and our local support network.

“In what remains an exceptionally difficult time for us all, this funding is providing fast, tangible support to deliver long-lasting benefits to community based organisations while also helping them tackle climate change as we accelerate our just transition to a net zero society.

“I am particularly pleased that the successful recipients of the Community Climate Asset Fund come from right across the country, meaning many thousands of people will benefit from the projects and help play their part in ending Scotland’s contribution to climate change.”