Hitachi Capital UK ‘supercharges’ GRIDSERVE with £10m investment

Hitachi Capital UK has invested £10 million in GRIDSERVE Holdings Limited, the parent company of GRIDSERVE Sustainable Energy Ltd, which recently delivered what is claimed to be the UK’s first ultra-fast electric forecourt in Essex.

The partners plan to work together to create infrastructure to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).

GRIDSERVE has already committed to building more than 100 electric forecourts across the UK in the next five years.

In 2020, Hitachi Capital UK spent around £24 million on GRIDSERVE projects, including the Braintree Electric Forecourt.

Robert Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Hitachi Capital (UK) PLC, said: “Our intention is to become a market leader for EV adoption and today’s announcement, along with our commitment that 20% of our assets will support sustainable business projects over the next five years, shows our determination to deliver on that promise.”

Toddington Harper, Chief Executive Officer of GRIDSERVE Sustainable Energy Ltd, commented: “Having Hitachi Capital (UK) PLC as a shareholder in GRIDSERVE represents a major milestone and landmark moment in GRIDSERVE’s journey to deliver sustainable energy and move the needle on climate change.”