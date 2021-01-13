Almost 35% of renewable sector professionals ‘received pay rise in 2020’

Almost 35% of renewable sector professionals received a pay rise in 2020.

That’s according to the new Global Energy Talent Index report by global workforce solutions provider Airswift and job website Energy Jobline, which suggests a further 67% of renewables professionals are optimistic about the possibility of a pay increase in 2021.

The research also reveals that 77% of those working in renewables believe the sector has grown over the past year and 85% expect it to grow further in the next three years.

The survey of 16,000 energy professionals from 151 different nationalities across 166 countries also shows nearly two-thirds of hiring managers and renewables professionals are confident that their firm is resilient to the changes the clean energy sector faces due to the pandemic.

Janette Marx, Chief Executive Officer at Airswift, said: “There is no denying that this has been a challenging year for the energy industry, and Covid-19-related instability is certainly being felt by the workforce.

“Yet the energy transition leaves renewables businesses well-positioned to grow over the coming years. Of course, the transition takes time and there are challenges along the way, Cocid-19 and the availability of capital chief among them.

“However, renewables professionals are motivated by the longer-term opportunities on offer and the potential for engineering and technological innovations to help seize them is really exciting.”