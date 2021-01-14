One EV was registered in the UK every 180 seconds during 2020

On average, one electric vehicle (EV) was registered in the UK every 180 seconds during 2020.

Clean transport programme Go Ultra Low highlights that despite the coronavirus pandemic shutting showrooms and dulling overall demand for new cars, EV sales soared by 140% last year compared to 2019.

In the ninth year of consecutive growth for EVs, a total of 175,082 fully electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles were registered, with the Tesla Model 3 becoming the first fully-electric car to take top spot on the overall best-sellers list for two months of the year, in April and December.

Poppy Welch, Head of Go Ultra Low, said: “The increase in uptake of EVs never ceases to impress me. While there were less than a handful of EVs to choose from in 2011, there are now more than 100 models available and for the first time ever, manufacturers are scheduled to bring more brand-new EVs to market than either petrol or diesel models.

“2020 really was just the start of the electric revolution, and we’re looking forward to helping even more consumers and businesses begin their EV journey.”