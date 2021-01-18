Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure

Moray East successfully installs first wind turbine in Moray Firth

In total it plans to put 100 9.5MW turbines into place at the site, following the completion of jacket installation in December

Monday 18 January 2021
Image: Moray East

Moray East has successfully installed its first wind turbine in the Moray Firth.

The 1,116MW offshore wind project was granted consent by the Scottish Government in 2014, offering a power price of £57.50 per MWh.

In total it plans to put 100 9.5MW turbines into place at the site, following the completion of jacket installation in December – these are three-legged foundation structures that sit on the seabed and support the turbine tower.

Moray East’s Project Director, Marcel Sunier said: “Moray East is the country’s largest infrastructure project and a massive amount of effort – represented by tonnes of steel and kilometres of cable – much of this below ground or sea – have been required to get us to this point.

“I am delighted to be able to announce one of the project’s most visible and distinctive milestones – the safe and successful installation of our first wind turbine. This is a truly amazing team effort considering the circumstances under which the teams had to work to achieve that important milestone.”

