UK Export Finance appoints renewables specialist for northern England

UK Export Finance (UKEF) has appointed Rachel Ashley to help energy companies in northern England to secure finance for export contracts and connect them to overseas renewable and cleantech projects.

She is the new Export Finance Manager who will focus on renewable exports through UKEF’s growing network of international trade experts, supporting the UK’s Clean Growth Strategy.

The Northern part of England is said to play an important role in energy innovation in the UK, with the development of the H21 City Gate Project in Leeds, the Smart Grids Centre based in Newcastle and the Siemens offshore wind turbine factory in Hull.

Ms Ashley has worked with a range of organisations, including both start-ups and large corporations, with particular experience in research and development and innovation in the energy sector.

She will join Alsitair McMillan, who has taken up the same role to support businesses in Scotland.

Ms Ashley said: “The North has a global reputation for innovation and excellence in the energy sector dating back to the Industrial Revolution. It is now fitting that it is at the forefront of a green energy revolution.

“Home to the world’s largest offshore wind farm and with easy access to a growing pipeline of North Sea renewable energy opportunities, the North is ideally positioned to meet the growing demand for renewable energy overseas. I want to help Northern companies tap into that potential and continue to strengthen their position on the world stage.”